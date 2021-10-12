Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

ALTON - Homelessness is a growing issue in the United States. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were more than 580,000 people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. Since the pandemic began, many businesses have had to close their doors, causing one of the largest waves of unemployment and home evictions. According to the Census Bureau, 1.3 million people reported that they were very likely to be leaving their homes in the next two months due to eviction. Those that are facing homelessness Continue Reading

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO