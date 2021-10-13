COVID-19 Disease Remains At High Level

The COVID-19 surge that began in late July continues, and the level of disease is holding steady at a high level. COVID-19 appeared to be slowly trending down for much of the month of September, based on the seven day average of daily new cases. But the latest data shows the county saw a slight increase, with 1,619 new cases, compared to the previous week’s 1,388 cases. There were 490 cases among children, compared to 440 the week prior.