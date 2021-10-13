CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday for the first time authorized an electronic cigarette that the regulator says may help smokers cut back on traditional tobacco cigarettes. The authorization applies to Vuse’s Solo e-cigarette and its tobacco-flavored nicotine cartridges — which are manufactured by R.J. Reynolds. Data from the...

wmleader.com

