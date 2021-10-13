Student Government members encourage those interested to apply for open seats

Most of the COVID-19 protocols on campus are already confusing and difficult to follow through with, and Baylor’s attendance policy only adds to the confusion. Adjusting to a global pandemic was already difficult enough for students, especially having to transition into online classes. For some, online college is the new normal; it’s what most are used to after being quarantined and isolated from everyday life for so long. When I initially heard that I would be spending my junior year at Baylor in person, I was excited and ready to return to normalcy. However, many underestimated the difficulties that would arise with such a drastic transition, myself included.

