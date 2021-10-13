CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Government members encourage those interested to apply for open seats

By Madison Martin
 6 days ago

As young minds usher into adulthood, Baylor presents opportunities for them to take on leadership roles, such as those in Student Government. Student Government is an organization led by students who work with faculty, administration, alumni and the Board of Regents to optimize student excellence on campus. They work closely with other student organizations to create funding for on-campus events for students to enjoy outside of their usual athletic training, jobs and academic studies.

