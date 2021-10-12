CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Three registered adult use cannabis dispensing organization licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60181 during 2021

By DuPage Policy Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least three registered adult use cannabis dispensing organization licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60181 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that...

