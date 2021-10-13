Warrior boys 8th

The JH volleyball teams hosted Marion McCulloch last night. The 7th graders came up a tad short. The 8th graders picked up their 3rd win of the season. In the 7th grade game, the Lady Bruins came up short, falling to McCulloch in 3 sets, 12-25, 25-23, 13-15. “We started slow, we failed to serve receive against their hard serves in the first set losing 12-25. (We) came back strong in the second set, playing up to our abilities winning 25-23. The third set we fought hard unfortunately our serving errors kept us from winning, losing just 13-15.” Coach Norton commented. Layne LaMotte led the serving game including an ace and adding an assist. Savanah Clark added 2 aces and a kill. Kyran Elkins contributed 3 aces and Ashlynn Thomas added another.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO