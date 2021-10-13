CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior boys 8th

Algona Upper Des Moines
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT—The North Union Warrior boys cross-country team placed eighth overall with 220 points on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the I-90 Invitational. The top place winner for the green-black-and-silver in 27th place overall was Nick Schiltz. See the full story in the Oct. 14 Advance.

algona.com

blackfordathletics.com

8th VB Picks Up Win

The JH volleyball teams hosted Marion McCulloch last night. The 7th graders came up a tad short. The 8th graders picked up their 3rd win of the season. In the 7th grade game, the Lady Bruins came up short, falling to McCulloch in 3 sets, 12-25, 25-23, 13-15. “We started slow, we failed to serve receive against their hard serves in the first set losing 12-25. (We) came back strong in the second set, playing up to our abilities winning 25-23. The third set we fought hard unfortunately our serving errors kept us from winning, losing just 13-15.” Coach Norton commented. Layne LaMotte led the serving game including an ace and adding an assist. Savanah Clark added 2 aces and a kill. Kyran Elkins contributed 3 aces and Ashlynn Thomas added another.
HIGH SCHOOL
Algona Upper Des Moines

Mistakes hurt AHS in loss to #6 Cubs

NEVADA—Nevada used three takeaways to score 21 points and went on to a 28-14 Class 3A district football victory on Friday, Oct. 8, over the Algona Bulldogs. The red-and-black was also hurt by the yellow flag as they were penalized 12 times for 68 yards. The contest was to stay in the lead in the district standings.
NEVADA, IA
drgnews.com

Chamberlain’s Munger 8th At Class A Boys State Golf

MADISON – Dakota Munger of Chamberlain finished tied for eighth in individual honors at the SDHSAA Class A Boys State Golf Championship, which concluded Tuesday at Madison Country Club. Munger followed up an 80 on Monday with an 82 on Tuesday. As a team, the Cubs finished eighth of 12...
Brainerd Dispatch

Cross-country: Warrior boys, Cardinals girls run to 1sts

DEERWOOD — Both Kyanna Burton of Staples-Motley and Brainerd’s Thomas Ruhl were not happy after crossing the finish line Tuesday, Oct. 7, of the Crosby-Ironton Invite. They were upset for different reasons, however, as an exhausted Ruhl did not question the name choice of the host golf course. “The name...
DEERWOOD, MN
#Fairmont
bellaireathletics.com

Boys 8th Grade Football beats River 36 – 16

The young Reds were clicking on all cylinders as they garnered their second win of the year. They received timely blocking and defensive stops leading to their 36-16 victory. Graham Campbell reached paydirt on four occasions with two running TDs and two running two point conversions. Alex Ney equaled that feat with four running scores as well. Lamarion Burt also scored a TD. The Big Reds conclude their season next Tuesday vs ancient rival Martins Ferry. Let’s Go Reds.
HIGH SCHOOL
hngnews.com

Boys soccer roundup: Warriors rout Cardinals 10-0; fall to Vanguards

Junior Jay Yahnke had a hat trick and the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team dispatched visiting Columbus 10-0 in a Capitol Conference game on Thursday. Yahnke scored in the seventh, 14th and 46th minutes. Senior Kyle Main scored off a penalty kick in the 11th minute and Pierre Schulz netted a 27th minute goal for the halftime margin of 4-0.
SOCCER
Brainerd Dispatch

Boys Soccer: Warriors knock off Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS — Nick Holmberg tallied a goal and an assist for Brainerd as they defeated the Sauk Rapids Storm 4-1 in a Central Lakes Conference match Thursday, Oct. 7. Cruz Megazzini posted two assists while Adam Klecker and Sean Engelstad each added a goal for the Warriors. Kalvin Stengrim stopped seven shots for Brainerd as they improved to 7-4-4 on the season.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
NewsBreak
Sports
Algona Upper Des Moines

Alta-Aurelia rallies past Warriors

ARMSTRONG—North Union led 20-15 in the third period but Alta-Aurelia scored the final 21 points of the game to rally for a 36-20 non-district football victory on Friday, Oct. 8. See the Oct. 14 Advance for the complete story.
ARMSTRONG, IA
Algona Upper Des Moines

Wolverines’ Lexi Welter runs season best at Lake City

LAKE CITY—Freshman Lexi Welter ran a season best time to highlight the performances of the West Bend-Mallard Wolverine boys and girls cross-country squads at the South Central Calhoun Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Get the full account of WBM's cross-country meets for the boys and girls in the Oct. 14...
LAKE CITY, IA
ozarkradionews.com

Sports for Fri Oct 8th

Thursday night NFL football Rams over Seahawks 26-17 High School Football tonight. Homecoming for the West Plains Zizzers as they host Parkview game broadcast on KDY 102.5 and live video streamed at Ozark radio news dot com. Game of the week Thayer at Ava. Houston at Willow Springs game broadcast...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Algona Upper Des Moines

Warriors outlast GH-V in five sets

GARNER—It took five grueling sets to determine a winner in Tuesday, Oct. 5, Top of Iowa Conference volleyball match between the North Union Warriors and the Garner-Hayfield/Ventura Cardinals as the visitors won the match. The Warriors won the opening game by the score of 25-20 but the home team came...
GARNER, IA
Algona Upper Des Moines

Swift wins title at Eagle Grove

EAGLE GROVE—Senior Quinn Swift won the title to highlight the performances of the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears boys and girls cross-country teams on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Swift’s winning time on Tuesday was 18:07. The black-and-gold finished in second place overall in Class B in the meet with a team score of 51 points.
EAGLE GROVE, IA
Algona Upper Des Moines

Welbig 3rd for NU, Capesius leads BGHS at Forest City

FOREST CITY—Jacey Welbig of North Union finished third overall of the 71 runners competing to highlight the performances of the North Union and Bishop Garrigan girls squads here Monday, Oct. 11. Abbie Capesius led BGHS in 11th place. Get the full results in the Oct. 14 Advance.
FOREST CITY, IA
wildcatstrong.com

Bonham 8th grade boys claim Cen-Tex District Cross Country Championship

WACO – The Bonham boys 8th grade cross country team saw an impressive performance of their top 5 runners placing in the Top 14 overall at Wednesday’s Cen-Tex District Cross Country Championships held at the HOT Soccer Complex in Waco. As a result, the Bulldogs claimed the team championship of the Centex Cross Country meet.
BONHAM, TX
kiwaradio.com

Sports Schedule For Friday October 8th

Northwest Iowa — Football is on the schedule for Friday. Our broadcast coverage features Sheldon hosting CLGLR on KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7. On KIWA FM 105.3 BHRV visits Sergeant-Bluff Luton. Pregame for both at 6:30, kick off at 7 pm. Audio streaming at KIWARadio.com as well, and video of the Sheldon vs CLGLR game on KIWA’s Facebook Page.
SHELDON, IA
Algona Upper Des Moines

Stundahl fourth at Dick Bell

EAGLE GROVE—Ryan Stundahl finished in fourth place overall on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Class A at the Dick Bell Invitational to highlight the performances of the Algona Bulldog boys cross-country team. See the Oct. 14 Advance for full results on the team's fourth place finish.
EAGLE GROVE, IA
Algona Upper Des Moines

Knapp wins at Eagle Grove, AHS girls 4th

EAGLE GROVE—Algona junior Moriah Knapp cruised to another first place finish on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Class A at the Dick Bell Invitational. The Bulldogs finished fourth. For complete results, see the Oct. 14 Advance.
EAGLE GROVE, IA

