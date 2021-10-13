VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Clarkdale beats Franklin County in straight sets for win in program's 1st playoff match

If there were any nerves, the Clarkdale volleyball team didn’t show it Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs hosted Franklin County for their first playoff game in program history, and Clarkdale won the match in straight sets, 25-13, 25-7 and 25-11.

“I told them to just keep playing hard, keep hitting the ball, have good energy out on the court and play as a team,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Stephanie Read said. “I didn’t see any nerves at all. I feel like all the girls played well.”

Lauryl Joyner had 21 points, eight aces and four kills for Clarkdale, while Avery Knowles finished with 16 points, six aces and one kill. Annabelle Anderson tallied 14 points, three kills and four aces, and Brooke Gibson and Katie Brooke each finished with eight points. Lauren Belk added seven points, four kills and one ace.

“We all went in there with the same mentality we have for every game, so it didn’t really feel different,” Joyner said. “We just knew we had to do what we always do.”

Clarkdale will play Our Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday in the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A postseason.

OTHER SCORES

Class 3A playoffs

•St. Andrews 3, Union 0

Class 4A playoffs

•Sumrall 3, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Class 5A playoffs

•Ridgeland 3, Neshoba Central 1