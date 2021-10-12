CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

VanVleet not letting Lowry departure lower his expectations

By IAN HARRISON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UiXPg_0cPVlx5V00
1 of 3

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet doesn’t worry about players who aren’t teammates anymore, or what can’t be done without them.

He just wants to win.

Finally back home in Canada after two frustrating seasons disrupted by the pandemic, the Raptors are a far cry from the star-studded team that Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry helped lead to the 2019 NBA championship.

Leonard is long gone and Lowry left this summer in a sign-and-trade with Miami, but don’t tell VanVleet the Raptors can’t compete.

“The goal is to win a championship every year,” VanVleet said. “I’m certainly not going to lower my standards. I don’t care who’s on the team.”

Coach Nick Nurse agrees.

“I’ve never really approached the season with thoughts other than trying to win and win big,” Nurse said. “There’s got to be a way.”

VanVleet, along with fellow championship holdovers Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, will be counted on to provide the kind of leadership that Lowry once delivered.

“We’ll try to pick up the slack that he left behind, the greatest Raptor to do it,” VanVleet said. “I read a quote the other day that said ‘There’s things that have never been done (before) done every day.’ I’m up for the challenge, I think the team is ready for the challenge. We have a young, hungry group that are looking to prove themselves.”

After missing the playoffs last season and ending up with the fourth pick in the draft, Toronto chose Florida State forward Scottie Barnes, adding another long, athletic player to a growing stable of similar talents, including Siakam and Anunoby.

“We want to go out there and have people not want to play us,” Siakam said. “That’s the energy and mindset you’ve got to have, being that team you don’t want to play against because of the length, the athleticism, the energy, all those things.”

General manager Bobby Webster understands why the Raptors aren’t considered championship contenders any more, but is happy with the way things are headed.

“We feel like the trajectory of the team is on the climb and we feel like we have some interesting pieces,” Webster said. “If one or two or three players pop, maybe we’re in a different group.”

Here are some other things to watch with the Raptors this season.

DON’T FORGET FLYNN

With his big talent and bubbly personality, Barnes is the newly drafted star that has grabbed the most attention during training camp. VanVleet doesn’t want anyone sleeping on second-year guard Malachi Flynn, who averaged 7.5 points in 47 games as a rookie.

“He’s more of a shot-maker than I was at that point,” VanVleet said. “When he’s got it going, he’s a really tough cover. You can’t touch him. He’s one of those Trae Young body types where any little body contact, he’ll be going to the line.”

MY PRECIOUS

An intriguing part of the return for Lowry was 6-foot-8 forward Precious Achiuwa, who turned 22 last month. Achiuwa played one season of college ball at Memphis and saw limited action for the Heat as a rookie, averaging 5.0 points in 61 games.

“He’s got a competitive sense about him,” Nurse said. “He just doesn’t go grab rebounds, he takes rebounds. He’s really talented. I think he’s got a really, really bright future.”

COMFORTS OF HOME

Toronto played its two home preseason games in front of half-capacity crowds but Ontario’s provincial government has relaxed restrictions, allowing the team to sell all available tickets once the regular season starts. After a season in Tampa, Florida, that’s welcome news to the Raptors, who went 23-9 at home in Toronto before the 2019-20 season was shut down.

“We always feel like we have one of the best fan bases in the league,” Webster said. “I fully expect that to be back in our pocket this year.”

Toronto plays five of its first six at home, and finishes the season with eight of 10 at home.

NEW ON THE BENCH

There’s an international flavor to the three new additions to Nurse’s staff. The first is former UCLA and NBA star Earl Watson, and the second is Canadian Nathaniel Mitchell, a former assistant in Charlotte. The final addition is Australian Trevor Gleeson, whose Perth Wildcats won five National Basketball League titles in seven seasons from 2014 to 2020.

“He’s really smart and a really good coach and he’s won a lot,” Nurse said of Gleeson. “ I like all those characteristics.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malachi Flynn
Person
Trevor Gleeson
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Nick Nurse
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Fred Vanvleet
FanSided

Bang for Buck: Golden State Warriors may have hit the jackpot

Over the past few seasons, much has been made of the Golden State Warriors incredible payroll, including the heavy luxury tax burden placed on Joe Lacob. Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Warriors had the highest payroll in the league, a category they’ll top again leading into this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Ap#Og Anunoby#Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals Who Pissed Him Off And Threw Him Off His Game: "Joe Young... If I See Him Again, I'm On His Ass."

Kevin Durant is one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is all about winning, always putting up a show for fans. It is rare to see KD having an off night, but the 2x NBA champion is also a human, like the rest of us. Moreover, he can get pissed and lose focus if somebody uses the right words against him.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

619K+
Followers
332K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy