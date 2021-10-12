CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

William Gary Kinnett

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved father and husband, William Gary Kinnett, went to his eternal rest on Oct. 5, 2021, at the age of 81. Gary was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, on July 26, 1940, to Howard and Betty (Miller) Kinnett. In his early years, Gary was a dedicated member of the Boy Scouts of America, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Gary spent two years in Ecuador as a Peace Corps volunteer, before receiving his B.S. in Biology from Illinois College. Eventually, Gary worked at the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville, Illinois, where he met the love of his life, Cheryll (Cheri) Oberg. Gary and Cheri married Aug. 18, 1968, and began their family a few years later. After previously spending summers as a fire lookout in the Pacific Northwest, Gary was captivated by Oregon's beauty and transplanted his young family there, where he and Cheri raised their three children and spent the next four decades on four and a half beautiful acres along Deer Creek, in Dixonville.

