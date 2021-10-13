ISJ Sports Podcast Ep. 1 – Portland State HC Bruce Barnum

Your browser does not support the audio element. Idaho State Journal sports editor Jordan Kaye is joined by former ISU coach Rich Bull to talk about local sports. They break down some of the local district tournaments and high school football games. Then, the pair speak with Portland State head coach -- and former ISU assistant -- Bruce Barnum (19:05 to talk about his time in Pocatello as well as buying beer for every fan who showed up to a PSU game.