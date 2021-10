Deontay Wilder is likely to return to the ring next spring, according to his co-manager Shelly Finkel, as the heavyweight recovers from his knockout loss to Tyson Fury.Wilder and Fury fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, before the Briton stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch 14 months later.Their rivalry ended in Las Vegas last weekend, when Fury knocked out the American in the 11th round to retain the WBC title he took from Wilder in their second fight.While some in the sport have speculated that Wilder, 35, could retire following these back-to-back losses...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO