Joliet volleyball took home the 2020 Class B state championship and as they attempt to defend their title, they find themselves trying to get back to championship form. The 2020 state champs will be the first to tell you their season has gotten off to a bit of a slow start. That said, the J-Hawks have full confidence in themselves to get back on track at the midway point of the season.

JOLIET, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO