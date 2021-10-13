CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

William 'Bill' Terry Lake

 6 days ago

William "Bill" Terry Lake, 65, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Brent Hartwig officiating. The service will be livestreamed. The link to the livestream may be found on Bill's obituary page at www.lensingfuneral.com under his Tribute Wall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa Donor Network or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

