Beverly Jean Montross, 88, of Millersburg, passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 10, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Celebration of Life service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Millersburg United Methodist Church in Millersburg. Burial will be in the Millersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Powell Funeral Home in North English.