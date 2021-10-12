CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noted charter school advocate to host next Business Observer Open Book event

By Business Observer
businessobserverfl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe topic of the next Business Observer Open Book event revolves around one of the most popular business books of all time — Good to Great. Rather than on Jim Collins’ landmark book about how good companies become great, the talk is on a companion guidebook. Entitled “Turning the Flywheel: A Monograph to Accompany Good to Great,” the 44-page booklet by Collins expands on the flywheel concept he introduced in his 2001 book.

