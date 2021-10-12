CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

By Sumith Prasad
thecinemaholic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreated, written, and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Netflix’s survival drama series ‘Squid Game’ follows Seong Gi-hun, who is in severe debt owing to his gambling habit. He joins a real-life game for the prize money of ₩45.6 billion (US$40 million) to help his mother and daughter. Taken up with the idea of winning such a humongous amount, Gi-hun signs up as one among the 456 participants of the Game. However, he soon realizes that anyone who fails will be killed, but he keeps his eyes on the prize and continues to play.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 13

rustler boyz aka45
6d ago

If you didn't know the date of season 2 why post about season 2???

Reply
15
Related
Marie Claire

The Ending of 'Squid Game,' Explained

The new Netflix hit Squid Game sets up a compelling mystery. The Korean drama follows a deadly Game, where players compete through several rounds of children's games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize (roughly $38 million). Eliminated players are summarily executed, in a brutal show that takes place in complete secret in present-day Korea. As we watch the players, including gambler Ki-hun, disgraced banker Sang-woo, and North Korean refugee Sae-byeok, we also gradually see the machinations behind the Game, which turns bloody violence into entertainment.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

Netflix is being sued over the success of Squid Game

Netflix’s new series Squid Game has taken the world by storm; though it was only released two and half weeks ago, the dystopian drama is set to overtake Bridgerton as the streaming giants most watch original of all time. But, a little (big?) streaming company over in Korea isn’t too happy about the success of this show, claiming it’s created “increased traffic” and bumped up their costs.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gong Yoo
Person
Lee Byung Hun
gamerevolution.com

Is Squid Game a real game in Korea?

Squid Game is currently dominating Netflix. The show is a Korean production in which a group of people must compete in a deadly game of survival, all in an effort to win a life-changing sum of money. But, is Squid Game real in Korea? Is the Netflix series a true story based on real events? Here’s the need-to-know info on whether or not Squid Game is a real game in Korea.
TV & VIDEOS
techaeris.com

New on Netflix October 15-21: You returns for third, but not final, season

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between October 15-21st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in October if you want to binge those first. If you’re looking for spookier movies and shows to watch for the Halloween season, check out this year’s Netflix & Chill list!
TV SERIES
asapland.com

“Ozark” Season 4: Here’s What You Are Waiting For!! Release Dates, Cast, and More

One of the series that all the fans and followers have been waiting for, “Ozark” is expected to entertain with its upcoming Season 4. It is an American crime drama TV series created by Bill Dubuque that has been first premiered on 21 July 2017. The series is celebrating its huge success for completing its three seasons with increasing popularity on Netflix. This Netflix series, “Ozark” has received 14 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations which makes it the best drama series to watch.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Recruiting#Wi Ha Joon
InsideHook

The Problem With Netflix’s “Squid Game”

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Squid Game. By now, you’ve probably already seen Netflix’s Squid Game — or at least been told you need to by one of the millions of people worldwide who have already binged the South Korean survival drama. The show is currently the streaming service’s No. 1 show in 90 different countries, and it’s on pace to eclipse Bridgerton as its most popular series of all time. It’s so popular in its home country that South Korean internet service provider SK Broadband has even sued Netflix over the surge in network traffic caused by fans streaming the series.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Netflix Series Ending After Season 3

Fans of Netflix's Derry Girls got bittersweet news when showrunner Lisa McGee announced that season three would be the show's final season as well. Filming for the series began at the beginning of October and the final season is expected to air in 2022. While it is a common practice...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Netflix unveils Ozark final season premiere date alongside new footage

"Today is a beginning." And today is also when we learn the premiere date for Ozark's final season. After those words from Navarro (Felix Solis) ended last year's bloody season 3 finale, they now end Netflix's latest look at the addictive series, which is set to return on Jan. 21, 2022, with the first half of season 4.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Family Reunion’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix renewed family sitcom “Family Reunion” for a 10-episode third and final season. The series follows the McKellan family who moved from Seattle to Georgia in the series premiere to be closer to extended family. Now there are three generations living in the same house, and house is stuffed full of people. During the first two seasons, which were split into two parts each, the characters had to adjust to their new lifestyle, which included three-hour church services and “huge humidity hair,” as the network puts it. As complicated as things could be, there has been a lot of family bonding...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Succession Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Created by Jesse Armstrong, HBO’s power-packed satirical comedy-drama ‘Succession’ follows the Roys, owners of media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. Tensions arise in the family when the patriarch and CEO of the company, Logan Roy, suffers a hemorrhagic stroke, as his four children fight each other for being the successor. Logan survives the stroke and dismisses the fights over his position in the company, proclaiming that his children need to wait for more. Dismayed, the four heirs delve into distinct activities and mix-ups, challenging the company in some way.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Is Doctor Strange 2 Delayed? Status and New Release Date Revealed

The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the most affected one due to the pande... The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the most affected one due to the pandemic and while things are starting to get back to normal after more than a year of staying inside, some schedules just don't stay, like Doctor Strange 2, having a new release date revealed. Is it delayed? Here is the status of the movie.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy