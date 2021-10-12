Squid Game Season 2 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Netflix renewed family sitcom “Family Reunion” for a 10-episode third and final season. The series follows the McKellan family who moved from Seattle to Georgia in the series premiere to be closer to extended family. Now there are three generations living in the same house, and house is stuffed full of people. During the first two seasons, which were split into two parts each, the characters had to adjust to their new lifestyle, which included three-hour church services and “huge humidity hair,” as the network puts it. As complicated as things could be, there has been a lot of family bonding...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO