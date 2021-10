School Connect is honored to walk alongside the school districts of Arizona to build community support!. Love Our Schools Day has traditionally involved bringing community partners onto school campuses for a service day, but with the challenges of the pandemic continuing this fall, we are inviting partners to join us in boosting morale for students, teachers, and classrooms with supplies and incentives that let them know we appreciate them! Would you like to get involved? We want to help you do that! Below are suggestions of items that could be provided for students, teachers, and classrooms! Click on either link below to take the next step, learn more, and get involved!

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO