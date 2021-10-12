East’s Furry Friend: Teacher Russel Debey brings Ella, his trained therapy dog, to school for staffers and students to enjoy
Walking through the halls of East you may come across a Shihpoo brown and black ball of fluff wandering from classroom to classroom known as Ella. The Environmental Ed teacher, Russel Debey has been bringing Ella to school for two and a half years now. She’s a therapy dog that brightens students’ and staffers days. I sat down with Mr. Debey and got to know his loyal companion.smeharbinger.net
