East’s Furry Friend: Teacher Russel Debey brings Ella, his trained therapy dog, to school for staffers and students to enjoy

BETHEL — Tripper, named after the canoe, is a Canine Good Citizen dog, but she’s been so much more than that to her family and peers. “I think what is special about Tripper is her temperament during these hard times for young people,” says Sarah Shifrin, Tripper’s mom. “That she’s very patient. She gives them a lot of love. I think during this time young people need that little touch of home, that human touch because COVID has made young people fragile. It’s just a very safe reminder of home. She reads and tolerates and accepts kids’ emotional need to have a dog hug. I think that’s as unique and important during these times as an educator.”

5 DAYS AGO