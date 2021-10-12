Hairdresser linked to QAnon to be jailed for Capitol rioting

An unvaccinated Capitol rioter who pleaded with a judge not to send her to jail because she was afraid of getting Covid-19 has been sentenced to 14 days behind bars.QAnon-supporting hairdresser Donna Sue Bissey, 53, pleaded guilty in July to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months’ imprisonment.According to the Department of Justice, authorities were tipped off after Bissey and her friend Anna Morgan-Lloyd posted photos on Facebook from inside the Capitol building.One photo showed the pair had a caption which read “Inside Capitol Building.”Bissey commented under the photo...

