From LEGOs to lasers, UH student’s passion for science continues

Jenny Trujillo, an accounting major at Washington State University’s Global Campus, has two sides to her personality—an ordered, reserved side with a talent for numbers, and an adventurous, creative side with a passion for travel and art. Throughout her life, it seemed like she had to choose one or the other. But the journey that led Trujillo to WSU taught her that she could embrace both sides of herself at once, leading to her paintings being featured in the 2021 issues of WSU’s student-produced art journal LandEscapes.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO