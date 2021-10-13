From LEGOs to lasers, UH student’s passion for science continues
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa undergraduate student John Fast’s research spans analyzing Hawaiʻi’s drinking water to probing vog using a laser. His interest in science started when he entered middle school in California and participated in FIRST LEGO League robotics competitions. For three years, his team built LEGO Mindstorm robots that could navigate and solve various puzzles on a set course. Their final year of competition, the team competed and brought home the coveted golden LEGO trophy.www.hawaii.edu
