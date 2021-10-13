CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo of the Day: Life is a Highway... Well, Route 66 is a Highway

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoute 66 was once the main artery through the desert lands of the west, leading to the metropolis of Chicago. The route was dotted with only a handful of mom and pop gas stations along the way. Some still standing, while others fall in decay and now sit abandoned. "Because...

Beartooth Highway Closes For The Season

The Montana Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that the scenic Beartooth Highway has closed for the season. It's an announcement that comes as the National Weather Service in Billings is calling for snow at lower and higher elevations in the coming days. According to MDoT, the highway closes each...
TRAFFIC
Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers 'Weird' Detail on Brian Laundrie's Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Dramatic stand-off between a large saltwater croc and TWO hungry sharks is captured on camera by a terrified fisherman

Incredible footage has resurfaced showing a large saltwater crocodile floating above two sharks, with the fishermen surrounding the trio filming in awe of the encounter. The vision, which was originally captured in May 2017, has since resurfaced on Facebook, showing the dramatic moment in Western Australia's Kimberley region. Posted on...
ANIMALS
Review: 'The Lincoln Highway,' by Amor Towles

Take A 3-Hour Drive Through New Hampshire To See This Year's Beautiful Fall Colors

The Weeknd Delays Tour Again; Xcel Energy Show Canceled

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Weeknd is not coming to the Twin Cities this winter. The Canadian singer announced Monday that he’s again postponing his After Hours tour, delaying it until summer 2022. In a message to fans, he said that he wants to do something “bigger and special,” which will require stadiums. The Weeknd was scheduled to play the Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 21. That date was itself a rescheduling from a concert delayed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those with tickets to the January in St. Paul show will be refunded, according to the Weeknd’s social media accounts. Additionally, all ticket holder will be given priority when the new stadium tour dates go on sale. The new tour dates have yet to be announced. Tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/AgeWSy9k4d — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 18, 2021   More On WCCO.com: Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home Sheriff: Man Dies From Suicide After Allegedly Killing Roommate, Roommate’s Father In Northern Minnesota 3 Hospitalized After Crash Involving Ambulance In Central Minnesota Power Outage Causes Delays For Delta Passengers At MSP Airport
SAINT PAUL, MN
