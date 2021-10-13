Photo of the Day: Life is a Highway... Well, Route 66 is a Highway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Weeknd is not coming to the Twin Cities this winter. The Canadian singer announced Monday that he’s again postponing his After Hours tour, delaying it until summer 2022. In a message to fans, he said that he wants to do something “bigger and special,” which will require stadiums. The Weeknd was scheduled to play the Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 21. That date was itself a rescheduling from a concert delayed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those with tickets to the January in St. Paul show will be refunded, according to the Weeknd’s social media accounts. Additionally, all ticket holder will be given priority when the new stadium tour dates go on sale. The new tour dates have yet to be announced. Tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/AgeWSy9k4d — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 18, 2021 More On WCCO.com: Twin Cities Man Accused Of Operating Private Airport In Field Behind His Home Sheriff: Man Dies From Suicide After Allegedly Killing Roommate, Roommate’s Father In Northern Minnesota 3 Hospitalized After Crash Involving Ambulance In Central Minnesota Power Outage Causes Delays For Delta Passengers At MSP Airport

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO