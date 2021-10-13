Star Wars, Moana, James Bond, Downton Abbey and more all featured in Emporia Symphony Orchestra pops concert Tuesday evening
The Granada Theatre was popping Tuesday evening thanks to the Emporia Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra was back on stage for the first time in over 19 months for its annual pops concert. The evening included several medlies from popular films and television series such as Moana, James Bond, Fantastic Beasts, Downton Abbey and a few selections from a galaxy far, far away.kvoe.com
Comments / 0