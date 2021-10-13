CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

Star Wars, Moana, James Bond, Downton Abbey and more all featured in Emporia Symphony Orchestra pops concert Tuesday evening

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Granada Theatre was popping Tuesday evening thanks to the Emporia Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra was back on stage for the first time in over 19 months for its annual pops concert. The evening included several medlies from popular films and television series such as Moana, James Bond, Fantastic Beasts, Downton Abbey and a few selections from a galaxy far, far away.

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Entertainment
Local
Kansas Entertainment
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
The Associated Press

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said. The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement. The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downton Abbey#Symphony#The Granada Theatre#Fantastic Beasts#Kvoe News

Comments / 0

Community Policy