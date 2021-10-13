CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing says employees must show proof of Covid vaccination by Dec. 8 under Biden’s federal contractor rules

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boeing worker in a face mask exits the Boeing Renton Factory, where the Boeing 737 MAX airliners are built in Renton, Washington on April 20, 2020. Boeing said Tuesday that its roughly 125,000 U.S. employees have to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or have an approved religious or medical exemption by Dec. 8 under President Joe Biden’s executive order for federal contractor.

