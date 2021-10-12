India's retail inflation eases to 4.35% y/y in Sept

* Chinese commodity price slide knocks global markets. * Prices had spiked as China recovered after pandemic. * Chinese steps do not fix market imbalance, analyst says. BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's commodities markets tumbled on Wednesday, led by sharp falls in thermal coal prices, after the state planner said it was considering intervention to cool record prices of the fuel that is vital to power the world's second biggest economy. The slide in China had a knock-on effect in global markets, where prices of base metals used in manufacturing and construction, such as copper, aluminium and zinc, also dipped.
