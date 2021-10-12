CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's retail inflation eases to 4.35% y/y in Sept

By Reuters
 9 days ago

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India’s annual retail inflation eased to 4.35% in September from 5.30% in the previous month, government data released on Tuesday showed. Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation at 4.5%.

