India's retail inflation eases to 4.35% y/y in Sept

In real estate many agents and investors say the three most important things to the value of a property are location, location, location. A similar case can be made for gold with one of the keys and most important elements to price changes being inflationary pressures. Today it was concerns about inflationary pressures that took gold moderately higher. While a weaker dollar did provide some tailwinds adding to today's gains in gold, the dollar was only down by 0.128 points, or -0.14%, and fixed at 93.60.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO