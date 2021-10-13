CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEADING OFF: La Russa, White Sox weigh '22 after elimination

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa watches at the batting cage before Game 3 of an baseball American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh)

A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:

ANOTHER GO?

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is waiting to find out if Chicago wants him back after the club was eliminated by the Astros in their AL Division Series that ended Tuesday night.

The Hall of Famer was lured out of retirement to help the star-studded White Sox make a deep postseason run. Instead, they never got the pitching and only occasionally got the hitting that carried them to their first division championship in 13 years.

There were big questions about how the old-school, three-time World Series champion would relate to Chicago’s fun-loving young stars like Tim Anderson after a decade away from the dugout.

It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. And it’s not clear if La Russa will return next season.

“I’m not gonna talk about myself,” he said Tuesday. “The process I’ve used once I had a little security — probably about the fifth or sixth year — is ‘do they want you back?’ I just leave if they don’t want you back. They say yes, then you ask the players. They should choose who they want to manage. If you get both of those, then you check yourself.”

Game 4 starter Carlos Rodón called him a “very special manager.”

“It was just a pleasure to play for him. Not many guys can say they’ve played for a Hall of Fame manager,” he said.

SOLER OUTAGE

The Atlanta Braves are off to the NL Championship Series but will be without slugging outfielder Jorge Soler for at least several more days after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was replaced on the roster for Tuesday’s NL Division Series Game 4 victory over Milwaukee by rookie Cristian Pache.

Soler batted .091 with no homers and no RBIs through the first three games against Milwaukee. He hit a combined .223 with 27 homers and 70 RBIs with Kansas City and Atlanta during the regular season.

JAKE BREAK

The Astros are hoping for a quick recovery for center fielder Jake Meyers after he left Game 4 of the AL Division Series against the White Sox after he crashed into the wall chasing a home run.

The Astros said Meyers exited with discomfort in his left shoulder after he was hurt in the second inning Tuesday when he tried to make a leaping catch on Gavin Sheets’ solo drive. Meyers was examined for several minutes, took a few throws and talked with manager Dusty Baker before walking off the field. He was replaced by Chas McCormick.

The 25-year-old rookie hit .260 with six homers and a .761 OPS.

After finishing off a blowout win over the White Sox, Houston will open the AL Championship Series by hosting the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSB Radio

La Russa back in postseason with White Sox against Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — A three-time World Series winner, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa certainly couldn’t be nervous as his team prepares for the opener of a best-of-five AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Except he is — and it has nothing to do with...
MLB
WSB Radio

LEADING OFF: La Russa & Baker, Red Sox vs Rays as ALDS begin

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Two septuagenarians will be on the bench when Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros and skipper Dusty Baker in the opener of their best-of-five AL Division Series. A three-time World Series...
MLB
FanSided

Tony La Russa decision that doomed the White Sox in Game 1

A big decision by White Sox manager Tony La Russa was a key difference in the Game 1 loss of the ALDS. The Chicago White Sox lost Game 1 of the ALDS 6-1 to the Houston Astros. Playing in Minute Maid Park, the home team Astros jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
MLB
chatsports.com

Should We Blame La Russa for White Sox’ Struggles?

No matter what happens in the two games today, three of the four Division Series will see Game 4. The Red Sox’ bats erupted against the Rays’ deep pitching staff to even the series Friday night. Last night, the Braves won Pitchers Duel Part II with the Brewers, shutting out Milwaukee, 3–0, behind Max Fried’s six innings and nine Ks. The final game of the night, between the Dodgers and Giants, started out close enough before Cody Bellinger and A.J. Pollock ripped things open in the sixth with back-to-back two run doubles.
MLB
soxmachine.com

Tony La Russa isn’t helping White Sox, who may be beyond it

When it comes to criticism, I find it’s important to separate the things that aren’t to your taste from the things that shouldn’t be done, from the things that can’t be done. If you treat everything in the first category like the second or third, you run out of room for proportion pretty quickly. (Unless you’re funny, and then you might have an effective shtick.)
MLB
