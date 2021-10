SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central volleyball team celebrated Parents' Night at its match with Hart, but could not pull off the win. The Pirates won the match, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22. "The girls wanted this conference win but we couldn't get there in the end," said MCC coach Erin O'Hara. "Our whole team got some playing time this evening, and they all came on the floor giving their all."