MUSKEGON — The Ludington junior varsity volleyball team won its match with Muskegon Catholic Central, 25-14, 25-17. Leading the Orioles in aces were Mia Voss with five followed by Jennah Skiba with four and Elianna Jeruzal and Mya Bryant with two apiece. In kills, Skiba had three followed by and Jeruzal, Voss and Bryant with two each. Jeruzal had eight assists, and Voss had one block.