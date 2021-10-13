Upsets rule 4th round at Indian Wells; Swiatek, Murray out

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleINDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Upsets dominated the fourth round at the BNP Paribas Open, with four top-five seeds getting dismissed in straight sets. No. 2 Iga Swiatek, the highest remaining women’s seed, lost to No. 24 Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3. Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova was upset a day earlier, when she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 7-5. American Jessica Pegula routed No. 5 Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-1. U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez had five double faults in losing to Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4). On the men’s side, American Taylor Fritz beat No. 5 Matteo Berretini 6-4, 6-3. Karen Khachanov defeated No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta 6-0, 6-4.

