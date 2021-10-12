CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Northern Trust radiologist review finds 66 discrepancies

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA review of the work of a former locum consultant radiologist in the Northern Trust has identified major discrepancies in 66 images. The trust has concluded a review of 13,030 scans and x-rays. The review was launched in June after the General Medical Council raised concerns about the locum consultant...

www.bbc.com

