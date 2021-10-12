Update on the latest sports

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and the Houston Astros eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series. Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros advanced to the...

New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
wtloam.com

Sports Update: Wednesday, October 6th

Tuesday- high school soccer: Southwestern boys won the 48th District championship with a 4-1 win over Wayne County. The Southwestern Lady Warriors defeated Wayne County 10-0 to win the girls 48th District title. Volleyball: Pulaski County lost to Marion County 3-1. Tuesday MLB Playoffs: the Boston Red Sox defeated New...
wxxinews.org

Connections: An update on the local sports scene

Let's talk sports! The Red Wings just wrapped up their first baseball season in two years, the Amerks are getting ready to bring (vaccinated) fans back to Blue Cross Arena after playing to empty stands most of last year, and there are two new(ish) teams gearing up to bring pro soccer back to Rochester after some rough years for the sport.
kusi.com

Weekend Sports Update with Burt Grossman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Sports Contributor Burt Grossman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the biggest sports news of the weekend. Grossman discussed the Browns vs. Chargers game, San Diego college football, and the Padre’s search for a new manager.
wcn247.com

To jab or not to jab? Vaccinations still hot topic in sports

Several months after COVID-19 vaccinations were made widely available in the United States, vaccination status continues to disrupt professional and college sports. The NHL suspended San Jose’s Evander Kane 21 games for submitting a fake vaccination card a week after proudly announcing that only four players on opening-night rosters were unvaccinated, Washington State University fired football coach Nick Rolovich for not complying with a state government vaccine mandate and the NBA opens its season with Kyrie Irving not playing for the Brooklyn Nets because he’s unvaccinated. A vast majority of pro athletes have been vaccinated, but those who refuse have received the bulk of the attention.
wcn247.com

Steelers' Tomlin: little clarity on late review vs. Seattle

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he's still waiting for clarity on a decision by officials to stop play near the end of regulation in last week's win over Seattle. Tomlin said he spoke to league officials about the call but stopped short of saying he understood why a late reception by Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf needed to be reviewed. The stoppage gave Seattle a chance to reset and force overtime. Pittsburgh did go on to win the game 23-20.
