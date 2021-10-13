CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bats finally wake up but Hader falters, Brewers eliminated

 6 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — At least the Milwaukee Brewers went down swinging. Eliminated from the NL Division Series following a 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4, the Brewers were 0 for 20 with runners in scoring position until RBI singles by Omar Narváez and Lorenzo Cain put them up 2-0 in the fourth inning. But there weren’t many more highlights in October as the NL Central champion Brewers head into the offseason still seeking their first championship. They haven’t been to the World Series since 1982, despite making the playoffs in each of the last four years.

Milwaukee To Go “Claws Up” For The Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers don’t take the field until Friday, but Milwaukee is already going “Claws Up” for the team as the postseason begins. A number of buildings and businesses now sport the slogan in banners and signs as part of a campaign from the team, Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21 and the City of Milwaukee.
Lorenzo Cain
Brewers fall to Braves in game three, 3-0; on the brink of NLDS elimination

You can’t win if you don’t score, and outside of one mighty swing of the bat in game one of this NLDS, the Milwaukee Brewers haven’t done any scoring. That trend continued into Monday afternoon’s game three against the Atlanta Braves, putting our local big league nine into a precarious position.
Brewers announce NLDS roster, carrying 11 pitchers and 15 bats

The Milwaukee Brewers have officially announced their roster for the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves ahead of Game 1 later this afternoon. The team will carry 11 pitchers and 15 position players — including three catchers — in the series. As many expected — including the man...
Red Sox knock out Rays...Dodgers, Brewers face elimination

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have advanced to the AL Championship Series by knocking out the league’s best team in the division series. The Red Sox coughed up a 5-0 lead before Kike (KEE’-kay) Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to give Boston a 6-5 victory in Game 4. It brings an abrupt end to the season for the Rays, who’d been eyeing back-to-back trips to the World Series after winning a league-high 100 games during the regular season.
Brewers bats go cold, Braves even up NLDS with 3-0 victory

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Max Fried and the Braves shut down the Brewers bats to even up the National League Division Series at 1-1 with a 3-0 victory. Fried was dominant in this one, shutting out the Brewers through six innings while recording nine strikeouts. He was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning, where the bullpen gave the Brewers life.
#SportsReport: Astros eliminate White Sox; Braves beat the Brewers

Three down, one to go in baseball’s Division Series. The Astros have moved on to the AL Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox, and the Atlanta Braves have earned a spot in the NLCS. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have forced a fifth and deciding game in their NL Division Series...
Offensive Woes Put Brewers on Brink of Elimination After Game 3 Shutout

Freddy Peralta was cruising. He had thrown four shutout innings, allowing three hits (and only three batted balls over 100 mph), walking one and striking out five on just 57 pitches. Ian Anderson was arguably even better: five scoreless frames, three hits allowed, and six strikeouts. But with a chance to put something on the board in a scoreless game during a series where runs have been scarce, both managers pulled their starters, who both seemingly had plenty left in the tank, to take a shot at creating instant offense. It didn’t work out for the Brewers, but it worked out wonderfully for the Braves, and that combination of outcomes is why Atlanta now has a 2–1 series lead thanks to a 3–0 victory on Monday afternoon at home.
Braves 1B Freeman Ends Brewers Season With HR Off Hader

Atlanta All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman ended the Brewers season with an eighth-inning home run off closer Josh Hader Tuesday night. Will Smith struck out Christian Yelich to secure the 5-4 victory. The Brewers had won the first game of the best-of-five series, but never got the bats going and...
Brewers cornered after bats stay silent in G3

ATLANTA -- This is what happens when a team doesn’t hit. Every pitching change has the potential to backfire. Every hesitation on the basepaths can make a difference. Every hard-luck line drive hurts a little more. With the Crew’s lineup stuck in a slumber that dates back a month now,...
Brewers shutout by Braves in Game 3, on cusp of elimination

ATLANTA (WSAW) -The Brewers offense failed to get anything going once again, as Milwaukee loses Game 3 of the NLDS to the Braves 3-0. The Brewers trail the best-of-five series 2-1, and now face elimination on Tuesday. The only runs of the game came on pinch-hit three-run homer from Joc...
Joc Pederson Just Beat the Brewers with a Bat He Stole from Anthony Rizzo

The 2021 Chicago Cubs at one point featured both Joc Pederson and Anthony Rizzo. That is, of course, no longer the case, but both wound up factoring into today’s Atlanta Braves win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Pederson, for his part, hit a three-run homer as the Braves beat the Brewers...
2nd Straight Shutout Loss Has Brewers On Verge Of Elimination

A second straight shutout loss Monday afternoon has the Brewers on the verge of elimination. Milwaukee hasn’t scored in 19 straight innings after a 3-0 loss to Atlanta. The Braves lead the series two games to one. Pinch-hitter Joc Pederson is earning his nickname of “Joctober” after hitting his second...
Brewers Drop Second In a Row, Face Elimination In NLDS

ATLANTA, GA (WTAQ) – The Milwaukee Brewers fell to a 2 games to one deficit in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves as they dropped another game, 3-0, on Monday. The Brewers bats could never get going. The Braves managed to score three suns in the bottom...
