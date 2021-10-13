CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: La Russa, White Sox weigh ’22 after elimination

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Sox manager Tony La Russa is waiting to find out if Chicago wants him back after the club was eliminated by the Astros in their AL Division Series that ended Tuesday night. The Hall of Famer was lured out of retirement to help the star-studded White Sox make a deep postseason run. Instead, they never got the pitching and only occasionally got the hitting that carried them to their first division championship in 13 years. There were big questions about how the old-school, three-time World Series champion would relate to Chicago’s fun-loving young stars like Tim Anderson after a decade away from the dugout. It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. And it’s not clear if La Russa will return next season.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The 8 White Sox players headed for free agency in 2021-22

After a disappointing ALDS run, the Chicago White Sox face tough decisions as they decide who to resign among 10 free agents in 2022. There’s a lot to think about after watching the 93-69 Chicago White Sox lose 3-1 in their first ALDS appearance since 2008. One of the biggest...
NFL
ClutchPoints

White Sox manager Tony La Russa pissed off at Astros for Jose Abreu incident after losing in ALDS

The Houston Astros made quick work of the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS, taking them out at Guaranteed Rate Field in Game 4 to clinch the series. During the 8th inning with a 7-1 lead, Astros reliever Kendall Graveman came inside with a heater and plunked White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu. It got Chicago manager Tony La Russa out of the dugout and he was visibly upset. Per ESPN, La Russa expanded on those frustrations after the loss.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
WHIO Dayton

La Russa back in postseason with White Sox against Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — A three-time World Series winner, Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa certainly couldn’t be nervous as his team prepares for the opener of a best-of-five AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Except he is — and it has nothing to do with...
MLB
soxmachine.com

Tony La Russa isn’t helping White Sox, who may be beyond it

When it comes to criticism, I find it’s important to separate the things that aren’t to your taste from the things that shouldn’t be done, from the things that can’t be done. If you treat everything in the first category like the second or third, you run out of room for proportion pretty quickly. (Unless you’re funny, and then you might have an effective shtick.)
MLB
FanSided

3 Tony La Russa mistakes that doomed the White Sox in ALDS

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa made plenty of mistakes throughout the Sox’s shallow playoff run — here are 3 of the biggest ones. Fans flocks to games to cheer on their favorite teams, not to boo them. But after a disappointing loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the AL Divisional Series, White Sox fans were reportedly booing their own team.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#Astros#Al Division Series
NWI.com

La Russa-led White Sox make another early October exit

The Chicago White Sox had their sights set on advancing in the playoffs after running away with the AL Central. Stacked with stars and led by Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa, another early exit wasn't what they envisioned. Chicago's season came to an emphatic end Tuesday, with a...
MLB
Daily Herald

Will La Russa come back to manage White Sox in 2022?

That was Tony La Russa after the White Sox lost to the Astros 10-1 in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, ending their season. La Russa is right, and the big question is: Will he be back as the Sox's manager next year?. After retiring in...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Report: La Russa returning to White Sox for 2022

Tony La Russa will return to manage the Chicago White Sox for a second season in 2022, a source told ESPN Thursday. While the 77-year-old inked a multi-year contract with the White Sox last winter, his status as their bench boss was up in the air after the Houston Astros eliminated the team from the postseason. He said Tuesday that the decision should be left up to management and the players.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

From Lance Lynn to Craig Kimbrel: Grading 10 Chicago White Sox roster additions on how they fared for the 2021 AL Central champs

The Chicago White Sox were one of the more aggressive teams last offseason. Then when injuries popped up throughout the season, they used a mix of internal and external options to try to fill the voids. The Sox were also active at the trade deadline, attempting to position themselves for the postseason. Some moves worked, others didn’t pan out for the American League Central champs, whose ...
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger deserves a look if manager Aaron Boone is canned

Brian Cashman has been loyal to Aaron Boone, but what if the current Yankees manager isn’t the former player that the Yankees executive most wants running the show in the dugout?. As the Yankees get set to finalize a power structure for 2022, Boone will likely be back. But things...
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy