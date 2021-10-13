Mario Party Superstars Overview Trailer Showcases Classic N64 Boards & New Mini-Games
Whereas Super Mario Party seemed to leave a bad taste in players’ mouths with how little content there was, it looks like Nintendo wants to right the ship with this month’s upcoming Mario Party Superstars. They’ve just dropped a new overview trailer showing off some of the popular boards from the N64 era, as well as a few new mini-games that players will be able to play for themselves.twinfinite.net
