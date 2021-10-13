Mario Party Superstars Overview Trailer Showcases Classic N64 Boards & New Mini-Games

More fun as a group than alone, but not for long. We've all been there before; you're hanging out at home or a friend's house and have nothing to do. Finally, someone suggests Mario Party, and the utter chaos begins. Whether on your N64, Wii, DS, or Wii U, there was always a silly way to experience a "board game" with Nintendo's famous mascots. Depending on which Mario Party entry you've played, the fun factor varies from the classics such as Mario Party 2 to the less loved Mario Party 9. It's almost universally agreed upon that the earlier entries did it best.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO