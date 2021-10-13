CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mario Party Superstars Overview Trailer Showcases Classic N64 Boards & New Mini-Games

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhereas Super Mario Party seemed to leave a bad taste in players’ mouths with how little content there was, it looks like Nintendo wants to right the ship with this month’s upcoming Mario Party Superstars. They’ve just dropped a new overview trailer showing off some of the popular boards from the N64 era, as well as a few new mini-games that players will be able to play for themselves.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
mobilesyrup.com

15 N64 games that need to be on Nintendo Switch Online

The recent Nintendo Direct presentation finally gave gamers the confirmation they’d been waiting for: Nintendo 64 games are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Service. Compounding the excitement, Nintendo even provided a glimpse at many of the system’s big games that would be hitting the service, including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64 and even Banjo-Kazooie, which hasn’t seen a re-release on a Nintendo console since…well, ever.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

New Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer Showcases Cosmo the Space Dog

Square Enix and Eidos Montréal revealed a new cinematic for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, this time revealing a better look at the telepathic dog Cosmo and his puppies. The character is only one of the many faces expected to be featured in the game, which promises to really bring both the Guardians and their mythology to life in the new format.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N64#Mini#Mario Party Superstars#Super Mario Party#Horror Land
nintendowire.com

Guide – Completing the My Nintendo Mario Party Superstars hidden dice block mission

Nintendo has a brand-new My Nintendo mission available! Members who are looking for 100 Platinum Points to add to their stash, it’s off to the official Mario Party Superstars site. There, you’ll be on a dice block scavenger hunt. There’s a total of four dice block types hiding throughout the site, and if you discover all four (and click them), you’ll get 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points.
VIDEO GAMES
loudersound.com

Watch the epic trailer for Sabaton’s new board game A Battle Through History

Sabaton have unveiled their very own board game, A Battle Through History. Co-created by bassist Pär Sundström in partnership with Scribabs, A Battle Through History sees each player assume the character of a time-traveling storyteller (a Sabaton), whose journey through historical eras enables them to relive epic battles alongside legendary troops and heroes. Players can deploy archers, tanks, airplanes, Vikings, and any other troops that they were able to conquer during their travels through the eras to support their epic adventures. By collecting precious Relics, they can enrich their knowledge and thus gain the points needed to triumph in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

N64 games with 60Hz and partly with PAL version option

As part of the September edition of Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has announced the expansion of its retro “Switch Online” offering to include Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive titles. Rumors and fears soon arose because of the material on display: it could be the slow 50Hz versions of the games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
411mania.com

Top 8 N64 Games Wanted on Switch

Welcome all to another edition of The 8 Ball! This week I’m here to talk about N64 games, specifically the ones I’d like to see on that new Switch service. It kind of goes without saying that almost any/all Nintendo-made N64 games will end up on the service, either at launch or very soon after. Also, don’t expect to see any licensed games so stuff like WWF Wrestlemania 2000, Beetle Adventure Racing, or NFL Blitz on the service. With that said, let’s begin:
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Super Mario Party review: One lackluster party to leave early

More fun as a group than alone, but not for long. We've all been there before; you're hanging out at home or a friend's house and have nothing to do. Finally, someone suggests Mario Party, and the utter chaos begins. Whether on your N64, Wii, DS, or Wii U, there was always a silly way to experience a "board game" with Nintendo's famous mascots. Depending on which Mario Party entry you've played, the fun factor varies from the classics such as Mario Party 2 to the less loved Mario Party 9. It's almost universally agreed upon that the earlier entries did it best.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Into the Pit New Gameplay Overview Trailer

Developer Nullpointer Games has made new material In the well released. An overview trailer playfully shows what the title has to offer. In the well will be released on October 19 for Xbox One and is also included in the Xbox Game Pass portfolio.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Monark new trailer & date in February

NIS America delivers us a new trailer Monark. In it one devotes oneself to the enemies. We also learn that the release on PS4, PS5 and Switch is scheduled for February 22, 2022. In Monark Players not only have to deal with outside threats, but also have to stand up...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Inscryption Developer Overview Trailer

Devolver Digital have released a new developer overview of Daniel Mullins Games’ upcoming deckbuilding roguelite, Inscryption. Developed by the creator of Pony Island and The Hex, Inscryption is a deckbuilding roguelite with elements of escape room puzzles and psychological horror. Players draft a deck of cards containing various woodland animals against a sinister opponent, but not all is as it seems. Explore rooms and uncover dark secrets as you to find a way out, but don’t neglect the card game or upset the game master.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy