Morgan Stanley In Talks For Build-To-Suit Office Campus Outside Atlanta: Sources
A New York investment banking giant is in negotiations to develop a large new office building near Alpharetta, yet another out-of-town firm looking to expand in Metro Atlanta. Morgan Stanley is in talks with developers for a 150K SF build-to-suit development in the North Fulton County submarket, sources familiar with the search tell Bisnow. The investment bank, which already has a sizable footprint in the region, has discussed eventually occupying an office campus larger than 500K SF, the sources said.www.bisnow.com
