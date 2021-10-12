Morgan Stanley In Talks For Build-To-Suit Office Campus Outside Atlanta: Sources

Fall is in the air and the deals are closing — this week, the Reuben brothers purchased another commercial condo while a fintech company expanded its footprint in Midtown. SL Green took over 690 Madison Ave. from Ashkenazy Acquisition for $74M in a foreclosure sale, PincusCo. Media reports. The real estate investment trust had been the mezzanine lender on the property. The five-story building is home to luxury fashion retailer Hermès. Madison Avenue has just started to emerge into the light at the end of the tunnel after a tumultuous year for luxury retail corridors like this one. Aaron Appel and Jackson Sastri of Walker & Dunlop led the auction, per Pincus.

