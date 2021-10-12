CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Morgan Stanley In Talks For Build-To-Suit Office Campus Outside Atlanta: Sources

By Jarred Schenke, Bisnow Atlanta
Bisnow
Bisnow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A New York investment banking giant is in negotiations to develop a large new office building near Alpharetta, yet another out-of-town firm looking to expand in Metro Atlanta. Morgan Stanley is in talks with developers for a 150K SF build-to-suit development in the North Fulton County submarket, sources familiar with the search tell Bisnow. The investment bank, which already has a sizable footprint in the region, has discussed eventually occupying an office campus larger than 500K SF, the sources said.

www.bisnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bisnow

This Week's Chicago Deal Sheet

Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate bought 8045 and 8025 Lamon Ave., a two-building life sciences portfolio within Skokie’s Illinois Science + Technology Park, from American Landmark Properties for $75M, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, procured the buyer and arranged the acquisition financing.
CHICAGO, IL
Bisnow

This Week's N.Y. Deal Sheet

Fall is in the air and the deals are closing — this week, the Reuben brothers purchased another commercial condo while a fintech company expanded its footprint in Midtown. SL Green took over 690 Madison Ave. from Ashkenazy Acquisition for $74M in a foreclosure sale, PincusCo. Media reports. The real estate investment trust had been the mezzanine lender on the property. The five-story building is home to luxury fashion retailer Hermès. Madison Avenue has just started to emerge into the light at the end of the tunnel after a tumultuous year for luxury retail corridors like this one. Aaron Appel and Jackson Sastri of Walker & Dunlop led the auction, per Pincus.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Cisco, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
City
Atlanta, NY
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Boston, GA
Local
Georgia Business
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Business
City
Buckhead, GA
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Bisnow

Native Land Lines Up Major Shopping Centre Repurposing

Developer Native Land is in exclusive talks to buy a 500K SF Cambridge shopping centre for what could be one of the UK’s most extensive retail repurposing schemes so far. The company is close to agreeing a deal with Legal & General to buy the Grafton centre for £65M, React News reported. Repurposing options include a £300M life sciences campus, and the site could become part of a wider £700M mixed-use development, React said.
ECONOMY
Bisnow

Holiday Scramble Spurs UPS, USPS To New Warehouse Leases Around Boston

The entities that do Santa's dirty work are beefing up their warehouse networks around Boston in anticipation of a brutal holiday season. UPS and the United States Postal Service are among the warehouse users trying to mitigate massive supply chain delays in anticipation of a holiday rush of online shopping, all while there is unprecedented demand for industrial space in Greater Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Bisnow

Is Now The Right Time To Invest In SoCal Assets? Find Out At Bisnow's Nov. 9 Event

The commercial real estate market in Southern California has experienced major changes since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In early 2021, several sectors of SoCal’s CRE market, including retail and hospitality, were still hard hit due to the decline in in-person activities, and the demand for office space greatly decreased. But now, things are starting to look up, particularly in the multifamily arena.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#State Farm#Pope Land#K Sf At#K Sf 3 Edison Drive
Bisnow

Black-Owned Development Team Pitches 1,500-Foot Tower Near Hudson Yards

Another skyscraper could be coming to Manhattan's West Side near the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The Peebles Corp., Exact Capital Group, the Witkoff Group and McKissack & McKissack have joined forces to propose development of a 1,500-foot skyscraper atop Site K, a 1.2-acre plot at 418 11th Ave., along the western edge of Manhattan, New York YIMBY reports.
MANHATTAN, NY
Bisnow

Boston's Labs Are Full, Rents Spike Over $100/SF With No Sign Of Stopping

Boston’s life sciences spaces are 99.9% occupied in the city's urban core, and the total lack of availability has driven rents to spike to previously unthinkable heights. Companies signed a combined 1.9M SF worth of deals last quarter, and vacancies dropped to 0.3% in Cambridge and 0.1% in Boston, according to CBRE’s Greater Boston Life Sciences Figures Q3 2021 report, released Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Business
Bisnow

Early Education Center Signs Lease Near Amazon HQ2

The thousands of employees moving into Amazon's HQ2 campus will soon have a new childcare option nearby. Primrose Schools, an early education and care provider, signed an 18,500 SF lease on the first floor of the Century Center Two building at 2461 South Clark St. in the National Landing neighborhood, brokerage firm Colliers announced Wednesday.
RETAIL
Bisnow

Developer Asi Cymbal Has $1B In Projects In The Pipeline In South Florida

Asi Cymbal is a trained lawyer, a developer and a licensed general contractor, but after a few years on the development sidelines, he is back in a big way. Cymbal worked on prominent New York projects like Downtown by Philippe Starck before moving to Miami and developing several office, retail and restaurant projects in and around the Design District through his Cymbal Development.
FLORIDA STATE
Bisnow

Fairfax Office Building Sells For $55M

An office building in the D.C. suburbs has sold for over $55M after undergoing a major renovation. Opal Holdings, a New York-based investment firm, acquired the building at 12601 Fair Lakes Circle in Fairfax, with Newmark brokering the deal, the brokerage firm announced Wednesday. It didn't disclose the seller or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bisnow

Billions In Urban Office CMBS Loans Coming Due For Buildings With Significant Vacancies

The national office market may be stabilizing, but its full recovery likely won't be in time to save a subset of office buildings from financial distress next year. Over $7B of loans backed by office buildings and packaged into commercial mortgage-backed securities is coming due in the next 12 months, and many of the buildings involved have significant vacancies opening up over the same time period, making refinancing unlikely, Bloomberg reports. Underwriters will likely take a conservative approach to any building with vacancy that reduces the ratio of cash flow to loan amount.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
689
Followers
3K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy