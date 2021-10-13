US dollar pulls back from fresh cycle highs ahead of critical US events

Outlook: The ebullient global stock markets bring up the ever-lasting question of why and under what circumstances inflation is favorable for equities. Sometimes it is—when companies are expected to be able to raise prices and garner higher margins. That’s what we see now, with nice earnings gains forecast from both sides, rising demand and supply disruptions. The excellent Authers writes in Bloomberg “At last we have acceptance that the current wave of inflation is more than a blip. Markets are showing that in the clearest way they can, by bidding up breakevens, or the implicit rate of inflation they are forecasting when inflation-linked and fixed-income bond yields are compared. As the year dawned, estimates for the next two, five and 10 years were all perfectly positioned at almost exactly 2%. Since then there has been a scare, a partial recovery, and now another scare.”

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO