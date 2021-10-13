CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US dollar pulls back from fresh cycle highs ahead of critical US events

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS dollar is on the back foot, retreating from fresh daily highs. US yields slump after making fresh highs also before critical US events. As per bullish analysis, dating back to August of this year, US dollar embarking on a highly bullish weekly close, the price has indeed moved higher along the projected bullish path. US yields have led in a similar trajectory, as forecasted in August as well, here: US dollar holds no bars as it hunts down July highs.

