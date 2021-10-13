US dollar pulls back from fresh cycle highs ahead of critical US events
US dollar is on the back foot, retreating from fresh daily highs. US yields slump after making fresh highs also before critical US events. As per bullish analysis, dating back to August of this year, US dollar embarking on a highly bullish weekly close, the price has indeed moved higher along the projected bullish path. US yields have led in a similar trajectory, as forecasted in August as well, here: US dollar holds no bars as it hunts down July highs.www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0