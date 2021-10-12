CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board declares Oct. 12 Foster Care Provider Appreciation Day

The day recognizes the nearly 390 licensed child foster care providers and 104 licensed adult foster care homes that serve over 550 children and 300 adults. Foster care providers provide not only food and shelter, but also safe and healthy environments that cultivate the physical, intellectual, emotional and social development of adults and children. The board thanked the licensed foster care providers for their dedicated service as they open their homes and hearts to vulnerable children and adults.

