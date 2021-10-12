Board declares Oct. 12 Foster Care Provider Appreciation Day

I am a mom and a union steelworker building Bobcats in southeast North Dakota, where my husband, Will, also works and we are both active in our union and community. In addition to raising our own kids, last year we opened our home to fostering kids. This has been a really exciting and rewarding role to play in our community. However, we have run into a problem with finding adequate day care. Recently we had to turn away two kids, a pair of.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO