USD/CHF is hesitating below 0.9285 resistance level. The overall bias remains positive while above trendline support at 0.9250. The US dollar is hesitating against the Swiss franc for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The pair has bounced up from trendline support, at 0.9250 area, yet it seems unable to extend its recovery past 0.9285 resistance so far.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO