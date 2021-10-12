LETTER: Education, accessibility for everyone

Pentwater Public Schools gave me the foundation to achieve my doctorates in pharmacy. My career allowed my family to move back to Pentwater and start a year round business. My wife and I feel that Pentwater has all the right things we could ever want in a town. I graduated in 1999 with honors. The Pentwater school system has had a great track record of producing top-notch graduates. Our school has the resources to produce graduates that can succeed in any job field they choose to pursue after graduation.