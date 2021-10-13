CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Freddie Freeman’s late homer sends Braves to second consecutive NLCS

Derrick
 6 days ago

The Braves went 19 years without winning a postseason series. They’ve now reached the National League Championship Series in consecutive Octobers, the latest one thanks to their MVFree. A topsy-turvy Game 4 ended with reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman homering off All-Star Brewers reliever Josh Hader in the eighth,...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Homer
FanSided

Braves: How much will Freddie Freeman’s new contract cost?

Freddie Freeman is set to be a free agent after the World Series, so how much could his next deal cost?. Freddie Freeman has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves, with an MVP and a Gold Glove on his resume. On Tuesday night, his clutch home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers put the Braves in the NLCS for the second straight year.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Nlcs#Brewers#Octobers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Braves advance to NLCS after Freeman's blast sinks Brewers

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Braves won...
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
92.9 The Game

Freddie Freeman's playoff struggles nothing new for Braves

Freddie Freeman does not have a hit in the NLCS...let me reiterate that, Freddie Freeman does not have a hit in the NLCS. The Atlanta Braves have taken a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freeman, arguably the heart and soul of the Braves offense, really hasn't added anything at the plate in the first two victories.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy