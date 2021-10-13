Islander boys cross country squad leads the 3A KingCo pack

Flick the switch, and he’s off and running. Ryan Koopman experiences an electric feeling whenever he steps up to the starting line of a cross country race. “You can feel it in your stomach. You can feel it in your feet. You’re surrounded by fast people. I think I run my best when I’m chasing someone,” said the Mercer Island High School (MIHS) senior, who leads the boys team with a blazing mark of 16 minutes, 18 seconds in 5K races. That time places Koopman in the top 10 in school history.