The NHL season returns on Oct. 12 with a doubleheader on ESPN, the first time ESPN has aired NHL games since 2004. The NHL season returns on Oct. 12 with a doubleheader that will air on ESPN. The first game will feature the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the nightcap will showcase the Seattle Kraken, the NHL's newest franchise, against the Vegas Golden Knights. Both games will also have simulcasts available on ESPN+.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO