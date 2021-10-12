Fans Can Throw Away Raiders’ Loss To Bears After Gruden’s Departure

After surviving many regime changes, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will have to do so again in 2022. Has he done enough to earn a spot next season?. In Carr’s eight years in the NFL, he has played for numerous head coaches and offensive coordinators. From Dennis Allen, Tony Sparano, and Jack Del Rio, none were as established as Jon Gruden. When the former Super Bowl winner returned to the Raiders, many believed his offensive expertise would take Carr’s play to new heights. After a little over three seasons together, this was the case. In their first year together in 2018, Carr would eclipse 4,000 passing yards for the first time. He would increase that number with each subsequent season and is on pace to do the same in 2021.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO