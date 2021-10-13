CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

John Austin’s Pursuit To Rise

By Lost Boy Entertainment
24hip-hop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Austin was born and raised in Miami, Florida where he built his passion for music. Growing up as a man of multiple talents, he is now an engineer, producer, and studio owner in addition to a singer. Growing up listening to Tupac, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ludacris, as well classic rock oldies his mom would play has made him very cultured in different sounds of music. This has been the main factor in the sound the creative produces today. He tapped into singing in 10th grade where he began putting more effort into his passion and later went to college to perfect this passion.

24hip-hop.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
The Associated Press

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said. The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement. The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny J
Person
Lil Pump
Person
Curtis Williams
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Ludacris

Comments / 0

Community Policy