John Austin’s Pursuit To Rise

John Austin was born and raised in Miami, Florida where he built his passion for music. Growing up as a man of multiple talents, he is now an engineer, producer, and studio owner in addition to a singer. Growing up listening to Tupac, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ludacris, as well classic rock oldies his mom would play has made him very cultured in different sounds of music. This has been the main factor in the sound the creative produces today. He tapped into singing in 10th grade where he began putting more effort into his passion and later went to college to perfect this passion.