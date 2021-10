Although the hottest days of Majorca’s summer have come to an end, its Mediterranean climate allows the fun to shine through to autumn. However, it is not just the mild weather that carries through the year, there are many annual cultural, sports and leisure activities, fairs and events to enjoy. Festivals such as the Palmanyola International Music Festival, gastronomic fairs such as l’Esclata-sang i de la Muntanya and traditions such as the Beata Parade or the Autumn Sailing Championship of the Real Club Náutico de Palma signal the start of the autumn season.

