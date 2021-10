Back in 2018, Microsoft announced that it is investing effort into the concept of creating decentralized digital identities powered by decentralized technology such as blockchain. The idea is to offer a digital "self-owned identity" to everyone that stores all information about them in a private and secure manner, and also give the owners complete control over how their data is utilized. Based on its learnings in the past few years, in April 2021, the company announced a public preview of Microsoft Azure Active Directory Verifiable Credentials which establishes some standards as to how a decentralized identity system should look like. Today, Microsoft has announced that it is kicking off the next phase of its journey towards a full-fledged decentralized digital identity system.

