Cell Phones

Vodacom Launches its VodaPay Super App

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVodacom Financial and Digital Services, on Tuesday announced that the much anticipated VodaPay super app is now live and can be accessed in the Google and Apple app stores. Available to customers on any mobile network, VodaPay delivers a digital shopping, lifestyle and financial platform for both consumers and businesses. It is backed by Alipay technology that powers over 1.2 billion users and almost 100 million merchant partners, using state of the art technology including artificial intelligence (AI). This is the first partnership of its kind in Africa. The customer experience is completely focused on ease of use, personalisation and security to deliver a seamless customer experience. It also introduces the opportunity to earn multiple rewards from a variety of sources when transacting on the app.

www.thefastmode.com

Related
thefastmode.com

AT&T Launches Managed Cloud-based XDR Security Platform

AT&T has launched a managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) offering. The AT&T Managed XDR solution features a cloud-based security platform with security threat analytics, machine learning, and third-party connectors to protect endpoint, network, and cloud assets with automated and orchestrated malware prevention, threat detection, and response. Through the combination of best-in-class technologies and 24/7 security monitoring, AT&T Managed XDR helps organizations to detect, respond, and recover faster and at scale from security threats.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Zain Kuwait Implements Nexign's Campaign Management Solution

Nexign has announced that the company completed the Marketing Campaign Management system implementation for Zain Kuwait, in cooperation with the Turkcell Technology, a subsidiary of Turkcell. The implemented system enables Zain Kuwait to provide targeted offerings to a wide range of its subscribers and boost customer loyalty and retention. Marketing...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Ethernity Networks Inks Deal for Customized 40Gbps FPGA SoC

Ethernity Networks has signed a contract with a global wireless OEM based in Europe to supply its ENET 4840 40 Gbps FPGA System-on-Chip (SoC) with support for Carrier Ethernet Switching, Wireless Bonding, and IPSec security. The ENET 4840 is a customized version of the device used within the UEP-20 Universal...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Telefónica, Atrebo to Digitize 200,000 Telecoms Infra with Blockchain Platform

From the operational point of view, the platform will record incidences and issues, service levels, traffic data managed by the infrastructures and all information relevant to their activity while in service. From the logistical point of view, all related processes will be transparent, recording all maintenance operations, added or removed...
INTERNET
#Vodapay Super App#Vodacom Financial#Digital Services#South African
mobileworldlive.com

Nonvoice, True launch 5G app bundle in Thailand

Nonvoice Agency unveiled a partnership with Thailand-based True to launch a portal consisting of consumer apps designed for the 5G era, as the company looks to boost the evolution of the next-generation services ecosystem. Speaking to Mobile World Live, Nonvoice Agency founder Simon Buckingham explained subscribers of the new Nonvoice...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Dell Intros Bare Metal Orchestrator Software to Speed 5G and Open RAN

Dell Technologies has introduced new telecom software, solutions and services to help communications service providers (CSPs) accelerate their open, cloud-native network deployments and create new revenue opportunities at the edge. To support the massive growth of data expected from 5G applications and services, CSPs are moving compute infrastructure to the...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple launches $19 ‘polishing cloth’ for its computers

Apple has released its latest product: a new cleaning cloth for its displays.At $19 or the same in pounds, it is much more expensive than many competitors. On Amazon, for instance, one seller is offering 20 microfibre cleaning clothes for just £6.69.But it claims to offer special features above and beyond any normal cleaning cloth – and Apple warns that using any other kind of cloth on its £5,499 displays could damage them.As with any other Apple product, it can be bought directly from the Apple Store, where it has its own listing. Like other Apple products, it includes its own...
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Verizon Hits 711 Mbps Upload Speed in 5G mmWave Trial

Verizon, Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm Technologies continue to push the limits of 5G technology, using innovation to continuously drive greater performance from this transformational technology. Recently, the companies reached upload speeds of 711 Mbps in a lab trial using aggregated bands of mmWave spectrum. Previous multi-gigabit speeds have been recorded...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Hiber, Inmarsat to Develop Connectivity Backbone for Global IoT-as-a-Service

Hiber, an IoT-as-a-service scaleup, announced that Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, will provide the satellite connectivity backbone on which Hiber will continue to build Hiberband, its revolutionary low-cost, low-power network for Internet of Things (IoT) products. The agreement pairs Inmarsat’s recently unveiled ELERA network, the global...
AGRICULTURE
thefastmode.com

Citrix Launches New Desktop-as-a-Service Offering on Google Cloud

Citrix Systems and Google Cloud are expanding their strategic partnership to deliver the future of hybrid work for enterprise customers. The companies announced a new collaboration which will include Citrix launching a new Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering on Google Cloud. The service will leverage Citrix’s management plane and market-leading HDX protocol...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Huobi Launches Ad Posting Feature on Huobi App

Huobi Global today announced the launch of its ad posting function on the Huobi app. Advertisers can now create peer-to-peer (P2P) advertisements directly on the app at any time with zero fees. The new function is part of Huobi P2P, which provides a fast and secure platform to exchange fiat to crypto and vice versa.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Nokia Expands MX Industrial Edge Ecosystem

Nokia has announced the expansion of the Industry 4.0 digitalization enabler application ecosystem running on the newly launched Nokia MX Industrial Edge. Nokia partners will help address enterprise demands for Industry 4.0 capabilities and use cases. MX Industrial Edge customers will be able to deploy an array of Nokia and third-party applications to advance their digital transformation.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

MATRIXX Software Secures $50M Funding

MATRIXX Software recently announced $50 million in growth funding from Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. The investment will accelerate MATRIXX R&D for product innovation in addition to expansion into adjacent market opportunities and customer segments. Growing over 60% year over year,...
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

DISH Selects NEXSYS-ONE's 5G Network Deployment Software

DISH Network has selected NEXSYS-ONE for end-to-end, cloud-based network deployment software solutions to manage DISH's nationwide 5G network build. NEXSYS-ONE's unique platform supports DISH's network deployment with speed and agility, allowing for seamless integration of project, inventory and financial management. The cloud-based platform automates forecasting and tracking, while intuitively updating to increase efficiencies across the DISH deployment teams and their supply chains.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Parpera, Railspay to launch BaaS app in Australia

Money management platform Parpera is set to launch its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) product in Australia and offer deposits through a partnership with Railspay. Parpera will provide self-employed Australians with tools for invoicing, cash flow and tax reporting, as well as access to bank accounts and business debit cards through neobank Volt and Mastercard.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thefastmode.com

SoftBank, KDDI Pick Nokia for Japan's Shared RAN Deployment

Nokia last week announced that it has been selected by Japanese mobile operators, SoftBank and KDDI as one of the vendors to deploy Japan’s shared RAN. This deployment will deliver 5G services to both SoftBank and KDDI subscribers in the country. Nokia will install a Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN), which will allow both companies to share the RAN while keeping core networks separate. Network sharing helps support efficient RAN deployments as base station sites and infrastructure (equipment) are shared.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Smart to Intro Apple Music to its Prepaid and Postpaid Subscribers

Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications (Smart), this week announced that they will be introducing an exclusive 6-month free Apple Music subscription for all Smart Prepaid and Smart Postpaid subscribers. Smart customers may claim this by simply logging in to their updated GigaLife App and activating the offer to start...
CELL PHONES

