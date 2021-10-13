Vodacom Launches its VodaPay Super App

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.

