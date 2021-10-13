CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBM, Raytheon to Jointly Develop AI, Cryptography and Quantum Technologies

By Ray Sharma
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM and Raytheon Technologies will jointly develop advanced artificial intelligence, cryptographic and quantum solutions for the aerospace, defense and intelligence industries, announced the companies on Tuesday. Artificial intelligence and quantum technologies give aerospace and government customers the ability to design systems more quickly, better secure their communications networks and improve...

