100 Thieves Closer declares Worlds 2021 win over DFM “revenge for NA”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter beating Japan’s DFM to earn their first win at Worlds 2021, 100 Thieves jungler Can ‘Closer’ Çelik declared the victory revenge for NA fans after DFM had beaten Cloud9 earlier in the tournament. Cloud9’s tiebreaker loss to DFM in the Worlds 2021 Play Ins was a particularly hard pill...

dotesports.com

DFM pick up first Worlds 2021 win over Unicorns of Love

Two minor region squads, the already popular Unicorns of Love and a DetonatioN FocusMe team that’s started to make a name for themselves, faced off today in the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. And the Japanese representatives secured the win with their highly aggressive play and constant map movement behind Steal’s 6/1/5 scoreline on the jungle Talon and Yutapon going 7/1/6 on Miss Fortune.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: DFM Makes History By Claiming A Spot In Worlds 2021 Main Stage

The Japanese region will finally see its representatives in the main Worlds competition. After an incredible tiebreaker match against Cloud9 in Day Three of the Play-in Group Stage, DetonatioN FocusMe has claimed a spot in the Worlds 2021 Main Stage. This is a truly monumental moment for the team and region. First of all, this is the first time a Japanese team has ever made it through the Play-in to the Main Stage. It's even sweeter that it's largely these players that have slowly been developing into this team that can stand up internationally.
VIDEO GAMES
dartsnews.com

Clayton through to World Grand Prix final with superb win over Noppert

Jonny Clayton has done the first part in setting up an all-Welsh final at the 2021 World Grand Prix by seeing off Danny Noppert in a 4-1 win. Clayton produced an excellent display with a 95 average, three 180's and two ton plus checkouts including a high of 112 en route as he ended the run of the Dutchman.
SPORTS
Person
Zoe
abc17news.com

England routs Andorra 5-0 to move closer to World Cup

England has moved closer to World Cup qualification with a 5-0 win at Andorra. Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scored in the first half against the side ranked 156th in the world then Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish scored after the break. England kept a national record 12th clean sheet in a calendar year. With only the group winners automatically qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar next year, England is four points ahead of second-place Albania. Albania won at Hungary 1-0 through Armando Broja’s goal in a stadium closed to fans due a racism punishment. Poland is a point further back in third place after routing San Marino 5-0.
SOCCER
dexerto.com

NA World Series of Warzone $400K announced with Duos & Solo tournaments

Activision have announced the North America World Series of Warzone tournament. With $300k on the line for duos, and another $100k Solo YOLO winner-takes-all match, here’s all the info you need. $400,000 up for grabs. Duo matches followed by $100k Solo YOLO match. One month on from EU’s intense Trios...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

T1 eliminate 100 Thieves from Worlds 2021

100 Thieves were the first North American team to be eliminated from the 2021 League of Legends World Championship after a disappointing loss to the LCK’s T1. It was an impressive early game for the Thieves, one that kept them in contention with T1. Although T1 started with the first blood, 100T quickly reacted by initiating a play in the bot lane. This play consisted of a four-man dive, utilizing Abbedagge’s teleport accompanied by a gank from Closer. Even though they initiated the play, the situation looked grim for the North American representatives, but a series of outplays from FBI saved what would have been a lost fight. In the end, both FBI and Abbedagge maneuvered themselves through a three vs. one, making it an advantageous trade.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Ceros reflects on DFM's historic Worlds 2021: "Aria is the best player in any minor region."

DetonatioN FocusMe have made history. For the first time in Worlds history, an League of Legends Japan League team has qualified for the main event group stage. Few people would be better to talk to on such a momentous occasion as Kyohei "Ceros" Yoshida. Though DFM’s longtime mid laner hasn’t seen any playtime at Worlds this year, the veteran LJL player offered Inven Global excellent insight on this momentous event.
VIDEO GAMES
#100 Thieves#Lcs#Dfm#Na#Play Ins#Group#American#Japanese#Classic Na
dotesports.com

Liquid and MAD Lions kickstart the NA vs. EU rivalry at Worlds 2021

This article is written in partnership with DJ Esports. All odds presented are at the time of publication and are subject to change. The League of Legends 2021 World Championship group stage is set to kick off on Oct. 11, giving fans their first taste of the classic NA vs. EU rivalry. Group D features Team Liquid and MAD Lions, two of the most hopeful squads from their regions, squaring off in a high-stakes opening match. Gen.G and LNG, from the LCK and LPL, round out the rest of the group. While it is possible for Liquid and MAD to finish top two in Group D, every win will be crucial. Earning a 2-0 against their western opposition will give them a cushion to work with.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

100 Thieves open Worlds 2021 campaign with loss to EDG

After securing the organization’s first LCS title this summer, 100 Thieves returned to the League of Legends World Championship stage today following its international debut in 2018. But 100 Thieves’ first opponent in Iceland, EDward Gaming, handed the NA representatives a 28-minute loss. The LPL champions are one of the...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: 100 Thieves vs T1 - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

Wrapping up Day Three is 100 Thieves against T1, who both can make their bid easier for getting out of groups with a win here. As EDG was undefeated, and DFM was winless, this match was a big indicator for who would probably take second place in the group. With an interesting Poppy jungle pick, Oner made his presence known early by ganking bot lane to kill FBI for First Blood. A few minutes after this, T1 secured a Rift Herald and took it to the bottom lane, where they busted some plates. However, they walked too far up and 100T was able to collapse and pick up a kill. Not too long after this, T1 capitalized on the earlier investment and claimed the First Tower bonus bot. When they did, another team fight broke out, where T1 snagged three kills and a Cloud Dragon without losing a single member.
VIDEO GAMES
kfgo.com

Soccer-Denmark reach World Cup with 1-0 win over Austria

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark became the second European nation to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with two games to spare after a 1-0 home win over Austria on Tuesday left them top of qualifying Group F with an unassailable lead over their rivals. After Germany advanced to the...
SOCCER
Japan
dexerto.com

Riot responds to VCT NA LCQ backlash over online matches at LAN

The Valorant community erupted with a wave of backlash on October 12 as the first day of North America’s Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) got underway. Despite being at a LAN setting, games were contested online with various teams suffering pivotal lag spikes. Riot Games was quick to issue a response and explain the situation.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

DWG KIA qualify for Worlds 2021 knockout stage with win over FPX

DWG KIA are the first team to qualify for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship knockout stage after a win over their Eastern rivals, FunPlus Phoenix. The Korean squad’s win came off of the back of constant one-upping in the macro game that was initiated by a constantly bullying of Nuguri in the top lane.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

WGL win first qualifier for $100,000 Splitgate Pro Series

WGL have won the first open qualifier for the $100,000 Splitgate Pro Series after coasting through a 128-team bracket. Find out how you can sign up for the following tournaments. The qualifying process for the Splitgate Pro Series is already underway, and Dexerto is here to bring you all the...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Team Liquid miss Worlds 2021 playoffs after tiebreaker heartbreak

Team Liquid missed out on the Worlds 2021 playoffs after falling to Gen.G in the first match of a single-elimination tiebreak bracket. It was all going so well. Team Liquid had helped force an unprecedented four-team tiebreaker in Group D. However, they were unable to take the final step and...
VIDEO GAMES

