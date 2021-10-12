Nintendo Switch OLED Review: Is it worth buying?

If you’ve got an original Nintendo Switch and really don’t want to fork out the cash for the new Switch OLED, then a word of warning: don’t try it out. If a friend offers to give you a blast on theirs, or a passer-by tries to force the portable console into your hands, then drop your bags and run far, far away. If you’re an original Switch owner who does not want to spend money on an unnecessary upgrade, then you won’t want to spend even a minute of your time with the Switch OLED. Doing so will make your current console feel completely obsolete by comparison.