CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch OLED Review: Is it worth buying?

By Paul Tamburro
gamerevolution.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve got an original Nintendo Switch and really don’t want to fork out the cash for the new Switch OLED, then a word of warning: don’t try it out. If a friend offers to give you a blast on theirs, or a passer-by tries to force the portable console into your hands, then drop your bags and run far, far away. If you’re an original Switch owner who does not want to spend money on an unnecessary upgrade, then you won’t want to spend even a minute of your time with the Switch OLED. Doing so will make your current console feel completely obsolete by comparison.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

PS5 restock October: PlayStation Direct, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy

Today we’re taking a peek at rumored stores for Sony PlayStation 5 restock both online and in-person at brick and mortar stores. At the moment, reports of restocks are largely rumors, and an official release schedule has not yet been revealed by any one retailer. By the time you read this article, though, this may have changed!
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Back 4 Blood bug means characters don’t unlock in single-player mode

Back 4 Blood locks half its playable roster away as in-game unlocks. Fortunately, getting them all is pretty simple — or, at least it should be. Solo players are encountering a Back 4 Blood characters not unlocking bug that prevents earning new playable personas. It’s just the latest in a line of speedbumps affecting the launch of Turtle Rock Studios’ Left 4 Dead spiritual successor.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Animal Crossing’s Happy Home Paradise DLC is free with Nintendo Switch Online’s Expansion Pack

Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ first premium downloadable content expansion, Happy Home Paradise, is launching next month. Although the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise price took many by surprise, due to a history of free updates, it is possible to get the DLC for free. Users that opt for the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier won’t pay any additional costs to access the paid ACNH content.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#My Nintendo#Nintendo Switch Lite#Oled
gamerevolution.com

League of Legends’ all chat disabled due to toxicity concerns

League of Legends is renowned for being a highly toxic environment — obviously, that isn’t a good look. In response, developer Riot Games has removed the LoL /all chat command to disable cross-team communication. Many consider this a big step in righting the ship and creating a more welcoming environment for both old and new players. Meanwhile, others consider it to be a scorched-earth approach and are looking to re-enable League of Legends all chat functionality.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Far Cry 6 Update Patch Notes: Today, October 14

There’s a new Far Cry 6 update today, October 14. With the open-world FPS game still experiencing some teething issues this close to launch, many players are anticipating the full list of patch notes. Unfortunately, the Far Cry 6 update patch notes don’t make for very exciting reading this time around. Here’s every change in the new FC6 patch for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Metroid Dread: How to beat Experiment No. Z-57 quickly

Beating Experiment No. Z-57 in Cataris is one of the more challenging boss fights in. . It has wide area attacks, and it’s easy to get trapped and die. However, there are a few strategies that players can use against Experiment No. Z-57, including an insta-kill (like with Kraid), but we’ll cover the technique we used to beat this boss quickly.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Samsung 980 Pro Review: ‘A finely crafted speed demon’

Samsung SSDs are known for their quality and speed, and the 980 Pro is an attractive option for those who want to install a secondary internal SSD in their PS5. That was our use case in this review, and we were pumped to finally get more than 667 GB of storage on Sony’s latest console.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gamerevolution.com

New World: How to get and find Corrupted Talisman location

Corrupted Talismans are a valuable crafting resource in New World, the brand-new MMORPG from Amazon Game Studios. They’re vital to making some ammo and home furnishing recipes, so many players are looking to secure an ample supply. With that in mind, here’s the need-to-know info on how to find the New World Corrupted Talisman location.
RECIPES
gamerevolution.com

Metroid Dread: Where to go after getting Space Jump

Players might be wondering where to go after getting the Space Jump in. . This ability allows Samus to perform an infinite amount of spin jumps, and is immensely useful for traversal. However, there are not many places in the immediate vicinity of the room where players get the Space Jump that need the new ability and it’s easy to get stuck trying to figure out where to go. Fortunately, we know where players need to go after reaching the Space Jump, and we’ll lead users there below.
VIDEO GAMES
WEHT/WTVW

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Back 4 Blood Review: ‘A worthy Left 4 Dead successor’

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead and is Turtle Rock Studios’ first major title since releasing the poorly received Evolve. However, since Turtle Rock Studios produced the original Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood isn’t a clone or a ripoff. Instead, it’s very much what Left 4 Dead 3 could have looked like if we lived in a parallel universe where Valve hadn’t largely abandoned all its IPs.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is there an Elden Ring PC Network Test?

Will there be an Elden Ring PC Network Test? The first Elden Ring Network Test has just been revealed and will offer fans their first chance to play the eagerly awaited next RPG from the creators of the Dark Souls and Bloodborne titles. That’s due in November, but is there an Elden Ring PC beta release date? Will there be an Elden Ring PC demo, beta, or Network Test at all, or will console players have all the fun?
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Super Smash Bros Ultimate: How to get Sora and everything to know about the final character

Nintendo’s best-selling multiplayer fighting game Super Smash Bros Ultimate is set to add its final character.The popular Switch game, first released in 2018, has augmented its character roster with a number of new fighters over the past few years.Now, the game is set to add its final character: Sora, the lead character of Kingdom Hearts.Here’s everything you need to know about when Sora is arriving on Smash and how to acquire him.In order to add Sora to their roster, players must have purchased the Fighters Pass Vol 2.The pass affords access to five other previously released charcters: Min Min...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Elden Ring Crossplay: Can PlayStation, Xbox, and PC play together?

Just like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring features online multiplayer. With cross-platform support gaining more widespread adoption, many players are wondering if Elden Ring crossplay is a thing. Is it possible for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC users to play together? Here’s the latest on the status of cross-platform cooperative play and competitive PvP invasions in the “Soulsborne” successor.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond vs. Shining Pearl: Differences and exclusive Pokemon list

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl follow the series tradition of having dual versions that have differences between the two. Fans can count on there being version-exclusive Pokemon, and there may be other changes as well. We’ll look into Brilliant Diamond vs. Shining Pearl differences below. What are the differences...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

New Fortnite x Ghostbusters collab coming this month, with quests and skins

It looks like a new Fortnite Ghostbusters 2021 event is coming to Epic’s battle royale this month as part of the Fortnitemares Halloween celebration. Fans may remember that there was a Fortnite Ghostbusters Afterlife collab last October too, and it seems like this will be returning in the next week or so — complete with new Fortnite Ghostbusters skins, items, and special quests to get free gifts and XP.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Sleek Sony Sound Bar and Subwoofer Combo Is Back Under $200

Sony sound systems almost never go on sale, but right now, Amazon has a surprise deal on the best-selling Sony HT-S350 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer. Regularly $279.99, you can get both pieces right now for just $199 total (that’s the sound bar and subwoofer). That’s the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer, and the first time this 2.1 Sony sound system has been under $200 all season. Amazon Buy: Sony HT-S350 Sound Bar Subwoofer $248.00 Sony is known for its legendary audio quality, and this set delivers superior sound in spades. The sound bar gets you a whopping 320 watts of...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
CELL PHONES
gamerevolution.com

What are the Pokemon Go Halloween Cup rewards?

The Pokemon Go Halloween Cup is upon us! The annual event commemorates all thing spooky in the Pokemon world, with brand-new research and rewards. This year’s Halloween Cup has arrived just in time, launching on October 15 for a fortnight of seasonal fun. Pokemon Go players will be happy to know that the Halloween Cup rewards are very generous this year. Join us in breaking down the Pokemon Go Halloween cup rewards.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy