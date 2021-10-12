CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bug Box: Bird cherry oat aphid

By JOSEPH SAGERS
Post Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlias: The bird cherry oat aphid can get up to 1/8 of an inch in size, which is slightly larger than most aphids. Its color can range from dark green to orange, and can often have several colors throughout its body. Like most aphids it has cornicles, which are often referred to as the “tailpipes” coming out the back end. They reproduce quickly, having anywhere from 2 to 10 generations in a single growing year. Winged males are rarely seen, appearing at the end of the growing season. Females lay their eggs on fruit trees such as cherries so the young nymphs can feed on the new growth before moving on to cereal grains later in the growing season.

#Cherries#Oats#Aphids#Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus
